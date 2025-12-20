North Dakota State Bison and the UC Irvine Anteaters square off in El Paso, Texas

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 2-0 Big West) vs. North Dakota State Bison (10-3) El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 2-0 Big West) vs. North Dakota State Bison (10-3)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and North Dakota State play at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Bison have a 10-3 record against non-conference oppponents. North Dakota State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Anteaters are 5-5 in non-conference play. UC Irvine is third in the Big West with 10.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyle Evans averaging 2.3.

North Dakota State scores 82.6 points, 17.0 more per game than the 65.6 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 8.3 more points per game (77.8) than North Dakota State gives up (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Bison. Tay Smith is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jurian Dixon is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Anteaters. Andre Henry is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

