North Dakota State Bison and the UC Irvine Anteaters square off in El Paso, Texas

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 2-0 Big West) vs. North Dakota State Bison (10-3) El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST…

UC Irvine Anteaters (7-5, 2-0 Big West) vs. North Dakota State Bison (10-3)

El Paso, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Irvine and North Dakota State square off in El Paso, Texas.

The Bison have a 10-3 record against non-conference oppponents. North Dakota State is second in the Summit League with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Trevian Carson averaging 2.8.

The Anteaters have a 5-5 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 12.2 points per game.

North Dakota State averages 82.6 points, 17.0 more per game than the 65.6 UC Irvine gives up. UC Irvine scores 8.3 more points per game (77.8) than North Dakota State gives up (69.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 14.9 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Markhi Strickland is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jurian Dixon is averaging 15.4 points for the Anteaters. Derin Saran is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 9-1, averaging 85.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

