North Dakota hosts Winthrop following Duncomb’s 23-point game

Winthrop Eagles (7-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-9)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits North Dakota after Logan Duncomb scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 101-55 win over the Bob Jones Bruins.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 2-4 on their home court. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit League with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrett Anderson averaging 3.8.

The Eagles have gone 2-4 away from home. Winthrop is second in the Big South scoring 89.1 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

North Dakota averages 73.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than the 76.1 Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.2 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Marley Curtis is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Kareem Rozier is averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Eagles. Duncomb is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.