North Dakota hosts Winthrop after Duncomb’s 23-point game

Winthrop Eagles (7-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (4-9)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -10.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop visits North Dakota after Logan Duncomb scored 23 points in Winthrop’s 101-55 win over the Bob Jones Bruins.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 2-4 in home games. North Dakota is 3-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Eagles have gone 2-4 away from home. Winthrop scores 89.1 points and has outscored opponents by 13.0 points per game.

North Dakota is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Winthrop allows to opponents. Winthrop averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is averaging 13.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Marley Curtis is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kareem Rozier is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13.6 points and 4.3 assists. Duncomb is averaging 14.2 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 74.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 89.8 points, 38.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

