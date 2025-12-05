North Dakota hosts Williams and Montana

Montana Grizzlies (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-7) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Montana…

Montana Grizzlies (4-5) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (3-7)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana visits North Dakota after Money Williams scored 21 points in Montana’s 81-72 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 1-2 in home games. North Dakota ranks seventh in the Summit League with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Eli King averaging 3.7.

The Grizzlies are 1-2 in road games. Montana averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Dakota averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 6.0 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than North Dakota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Fightin’ Hawks. Garrett Anderson is averaging 9.9 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 36.4%.

Williams is averaging 19.3 points and 6.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Brooklyn Hicks is averaging 10.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.