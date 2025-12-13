North Dakota Fighting Hawks take on the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers on 4-game skid

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (3-6) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-9) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (3-6) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (1-9)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota enters the matchup against Western Kentucky after losing four games in a row.

The Fighting Hawks are 1-3 in home games. North Dakota is ninth in the Summit scoring 54.0 points while shooting 35.1% from the field.

The Lady Toppers have gone 1-3 away from home. Western Kentucky averages 19.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

North Dakota is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 38.4% Western Kentucky allows to opponents. Western Kentucky has shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points fewer than the 40.8% shooting opponents of North Dakota have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Hughes is scoring 12.0 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Fighting Hawks. Ava Miller is averaging 8.8 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 48.5%.

Jeniffer Silva is averaging 9.2 points and 1.6 blocks for the Lady Toppers. Torri James is averaging 9.0 points.

