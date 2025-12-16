North Carolina Central visits Queens (NC) following Jones-Grant’s 21-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-9) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-4) Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Queens…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-9) at Queens (NC) Royals (5-4)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens (NC) faces North Carolina Central after Brenae Jones-Grant scored 21 points in Queens (NC)’s 97-37 win over the Carolina University Bruins.

The Royals have gone 3-0 in home games. Queens (NC) gives up 68.1 points and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Eagles are 0-5 on the road. North Carolina Central is fifth in the MEAC scoring 56.5 points per game and is shooting 33.3%.

Queens (NC) averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.9 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central’s 33.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.5 percentage points lower than Queens (NC) has allowed to its opponents (38.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ana Barreto is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 steals. Jones-Grant is shooting 61.8% and averaging 15.6 points.

Morgan Callahan is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Aniya Finger is averaging 9.1 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

