North Carolina Central visits No. 3 South Carolina after Okot’s 23-point outing

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1, 0-1 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Carolina Central Eagles (1-7) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1, 0-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 South Carolina hosts North Carolina Central after Madina Okot scored 23 points in South Carolina’s 79-77 victory over the Louisville Cardinals.

The Gamecocks are 5-0 on their home court. South Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Eagles are 0-3 in road games. North Carolina Central is 1-4 against opponents over .500.

South Carolina’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.4 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 57.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the 56.0 South Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Johnson is shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.3 points. Joyce Edwards is shooting 55.6% and averaging 18.8 points.

Aysia Hinton is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 7.5 points. Morgan Callahan is averaging 9.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.