North Carolina Central visits Douglas and James Madison

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) at James Madison Dukes (5-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes…

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) at James Madison Dukes (5-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -15.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts North Carolina Central after Bradley Douglas scored 22 points in James Madison’s 82-66 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Dukes have gone 3-0 in home games. James Madison is sixth in the Sun Belt scoring 76.8 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 0-6 on the road. North Carolina Central is sixth in the MEAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Khouri Carvey averaging 2.3.

James Madison is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than James Madison gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Justin McBride is shooting 51.1% and averaging 15.7 points.

Gage Lattimore is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Carvey is averaging 15.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.