North Carolina Central visits Beers and No. 8 Oklahoma

North Carolina Central Eagles (2-9) at Oklahoma Sooners (11-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Monday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Oklahoma faces North Carolina Central after Raegan Beers scored 22 points in Oklahoma’s 92-70 victory over the Oklahoma State Cowgirls.

The Sooners have gone 7-0 in home games. Oklahoma is 10-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. North Carolina Central has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than North Carolina Central has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). North Carolina Central has shot at a 33.6% clip from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points above the 31.5% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaliyah Chavez is shooting 41.6% and averaging 18.8 points for the Sooners. Beers is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Callahan is scoring 11.7 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 10-0, averaging 98.2 points, 46.2 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 13.0 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Eagles: 2-8, averaging 58.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 34.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

