North Carolina Central plays No. 18 Kentucky on 7-game road slide

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-4)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central travels to No. 18 Kentucky looking to stop its seven-game road skid.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Kentucky is fourth in the SEC with 18.2 assists per game led by Denzel Aberdeen averaging 3.3.

The Eagles are 0-7 on the road. North Carolina Central ranks fifth in the MEAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Kelechi Okworogwo averaging 4.1.

Kentucky’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central averages 71.1 points per game, 4.1 more than the 67.0 Kentucky allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Chandler averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 44.0% from beyond the arc. Otega Oweh is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.7 points.

Gage Lattimore is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Eagles. Tekao Carpenter is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

