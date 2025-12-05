North Carolina Central hosts N.C. A&T after Lattimore’s 29-point outing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts N.C. A&T after Gage Lattimore scored 29 points in North Carolina Central’s 67-62 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles are 3-0 on their home court. North Carolina Central has a 1-6 record against opponents above .500.

The Aggies have gone 1-3 away from home. N.C. A&T has a 1-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Carolina Central is shooting 41.3% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 47.4% N.C. A&T allows to opponents. N.C. A&T has shot at a 46.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 44.7% shooting opponents of North Carolina Central have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lattimore is shooting 41.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Eagles. Tekao Carpenter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Lewis Walker is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Lureon Walker is averaging 23.0 points and 3.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

