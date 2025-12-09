North Carolina Central faces Kentucky on 7-game road slide

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-4) Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -38.5;…

North Carolina Central Eagles (3-8) at Kentucky Wildcats (5-4)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -38.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central visits Kentucky looking to stop its seven-game road slide.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 at home. Kentucky ranks sixth in the SEC with 28.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Malachi Moreno averaging 4.6.

The Eagles have gone 0-7 away from home. North Carolina Central gives up 77.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

Kentucky’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game North Carolina Central allows. North Carolina Central has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Otega Oweh is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Wildcats. Denzel Aberdeen is averaging 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.2%.

Gage Lattimore is scoring 19.5 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Eagles. Khouri Carvey is averaging 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.