North Carolina A&T Aggies play the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on 3-game win streak

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (11-2) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (7-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T will attempt to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over UNC Wilmington.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. N.C. A&T has a 3-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks are 3-1 on the road. UNC Wilmington ranks second in the CAA shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

N.C. A&T’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington scores 7.9 more points per game (80.5) than N.C. A&T gives up (72.6).

The Aggies and Seahawks meet Monday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryson Ogletree is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 7.5 points. Lewis Walker is shooting 51.1% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games.

Nolan Hodge is averaging 15.8 points for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Seahawks: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 38.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

