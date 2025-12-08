North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Howard Bison square off in Durham, North Carolina

Howard Bison (5-5) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-3) Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T…

Howard Bison (5-5) vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies (4-3)

Durham, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T takes on Howard at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina.

The Aggies are 4-3 in non-conference play. N.C. A&T is eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 33.9 rebounds. Lewis Walker leads the Aggies with 6.6 boards.

The Bison have a 5-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Howard averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

N.C. A&T scores 75.0 points per game, 1.8 more points than the 73.2 Howard gives up. Howard averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than N.C. A&T gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is shooting 53.4% and averaging 19.3 points for the Aggies. Lureon Walker is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Bryce Harris is averaging 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bison. Alex Cotton is averaging 10.4 points.

