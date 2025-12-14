North Alabama visits Alabama A&M after Bacchus’ 20-point outing

North Alabama Lions (5-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits…

North Alabama Lions (5-4) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (5-4)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Alabama A&M after Donte Bacchus scored 20 points in North Alabama’s 65-63 victory over the San Francisco Dons.

The Bulldogs have gone 5-0 at home. Alabama A&M is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 2-3 on the road. North Alabama is 2-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.4 turnovers per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 40.0% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 43.8% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama has shot at a 43.6% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is shooting 41.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Peyton Daniels is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Bacchus is averaging 14.1 points and six rebounds for the Lions. Corneilous Williams is averaging 13.6 points and 10.4 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

