North Alabama plays FGCU, aims to break road skid

North Alabama Lions (5-6) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-7)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama will attempt to stop its three-game road slide when the Lions take on FGCU.

The Eagles are 2-4 on their home court. FGCU is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. North Alabama is second in the ASUN with 36.5 rebounds per game led by Gabby Jackson averaging 5.8.

FGCU scores 65.4 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 64.3 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 63.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 65.2 FGCU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sinai Douglas is averaging 10.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Eagles. Karina Gordon is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Alexsandra Alvarado is scoring 10.9 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Lions. Sofia Ceppellotti is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

