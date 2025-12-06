North Alabama Lions take on the Samford Bulldogs Sunday

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-7) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Samford…

North Alabama Lions (4-3) at Samford Bulldogs (4-7)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama visits Samford for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 in home games. Samford allows 67.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.1 points per game.

The Lions are 0-2 on the road. North Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Samford makes 36.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (34.0%). North Alabama averages 65.1 points per game, 2.1 fewer than the 67.2 Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Rivera is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Kaylee Yarbrough is averaging 8.2 points and 1.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alexsandra Alvarado is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.6 points and 1.9 steals. Cameron McNamara is averaging 10.1 points.

