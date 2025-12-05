Norris leads UC Davis against Gonzaga after 26-point game

UC Davis Aggies (7-2, 1-0 Big West) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-4) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UC…

UC Davis Aggies (7-2, 1-0 Big West) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (5-4)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis visits Gonzaga after Megan Norris scored 26 points in UC Davis’ 68-63 victory against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine.

The Bulldogs are 2-2 on their home court. Gonzaga is fourth in the WCC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Lauren Whittaker averaging 6.9.

The Aggies are 2-2 in road games. UC Davis is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Gonzaga’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game UC Davis allows. UC Davis has shot at a 42.5% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points below the 42.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allie Turner averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 41.2% from beyond the arc. Whittaker is shooting 54.9% and averaging 19.6 points.

Ryann Bennett is averaging 18.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Aggies. Norris is averaging 13.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and two blocks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.