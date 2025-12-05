Norfolk State visits Clark and N.C. A&T

Norfolk State Spartans (3-6) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: N.C.…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-6) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T hosts Norfolk State after Chaniya Clark scored 20 points in N.C. A&T’s 73-67 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Aggies have gone 2-1 at home. N.C. A&T has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans are 0-5 in road games. Norfolk State is sixth in the MEAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Carmen Kweti averaging 6.8.

N.C. A&T’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State’s 33.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than N.C. A&T has allowed to its opponents (36.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Aggies. D’Mya Tucker is averaging 9.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 32.8%.

Jasha Clinton is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Da’Brya Clark is averaging 13.0 points and 3.3 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.