Norfolk State visits Cambridge and No. 21 Ohio State

Norfolk State Spartans (5-8) at Ohio State Buckeyes (9-1, 1-0 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Ohio State plays Norfolk State after Kennedy Cambridge scored 23 points in Ohio State’s 85-60 victory against the Toledo Rockets.

The Buckeyes have gone 6-0 in home games. Ohio State averages 87.3 points while outscoring opponents by 25.2 points per game.

The Spartans are 1-7 in road games. Norfolk State ranks fifth in the MEAC with 11.2 assists per game led by Jasha Clinton averaging 3.8.

Ohio State’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 61.8 points per game, 0.3 fewer than the 62.1 Ohio State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaloni Cambridge is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers.

Da’Brya Clark is averaging 14.9 points and 2.7 steals for the Spartans. Clinton is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

