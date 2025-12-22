Norfolk State plays UC Irvine

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 2-0 Big West) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (6-8) El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UC Irvine Anteaters (8-5, 2-0 Big West) vs. Norfolk State Spartans (6-8)

El Paso, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State takes on UC Irvine at Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

The Spartans are 6-8 in non-conference play. Norfolk State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Anteaters are 6-5 in non-conference play. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West allowing 66.2 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Norfolk State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UC Irvine allows. UC Irvine averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Norfolk State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony McComb III is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tama Isaac is averaging 6.2 points and 4.2 assists for the Anteaters. Jurian Dixon is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.