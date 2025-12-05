Norfolk State plays James Madison on 4-game road slide

Norfolk State Spartans (4-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-4) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will…

Norfolk State Spartans (4-5) at James Madison Dukes (6-4)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State will look to stop its four-game road losing streak when the Spartans take on James Madison.

The Dukes have gone 4-0 at home. James Madison is ninth in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Eddie Ricks III leads the Dukes with 6.9 boards.

The Spartans have gone 0-4 away from home. Norfolk State leads the MEAC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Keyontae Lewis averaging 1.8.

James Madison averages 75.8 points, 5.2 more per game than the 70.6 Norfolk State gives up. Norfolk State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game James Madison allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cliff Davis is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, while averaging 12.5 points. Justin McBride is shooting 50.0% and averaging 15.7 points.

Anthony McComb III is averaging 17 points and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Elijah Jamison is averaging 13.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

