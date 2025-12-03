Noland scores 19 as Columbia defeats Hofstra 72-70

NEW YORK (AP) — (AP) — Kenny Noland had 19 points in Columbia’s 72-70 win against Hofstra on Wednesday. Noland…

NEW YORK (AP) — (AP) — Kenny Noland had 19 points in Columbia’s 72-70 win against Hofstra on Wednesday.

Noland shot 6 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Lions (8-1). Ryan Soulis scored 14 points while going 6 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and added 10 rebounds. Miles Franklin shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds. It was the seventh win in a row for the Lions.

Cruz Davis led the Pride (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and two steals. Hofstra also got 16 points from Preston Edmead. Joshua DeCady finished with 12 points and two steals.

Columbia plays Saturday against Albany (NY) at home, and Hofstra visits Pittsburgh on Sunday.

