Nolan Minessale scores 32 to propel St. Thomas-Minnesota past Weber State 88-65

Nolan Minessale scored 32 points to lead St. Thomas-Minnesota over Weber State 88-65 on Sunday.

Minessale added five assists and four steals for the Tommies (7-4). Nick Janowski totaled 14 points, five rebounds and five assists. Carter Bjerke scored 11.

The Wildcats (4-5) were led by Jace Whiting with 17 points, four assists and four steals. Trevor Henning added 15 points and Tijan Saine scored 12.

