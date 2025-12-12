No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners and the No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowgirls square off in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (10-1) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1) Oklahoma City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oklahoma takes…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (10-1) vs. Oklahoma Sooners (10-1)

Oklahoma City; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Oklahoma takes on No. 23 Oklahoma State in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Sooners have a 10-1 record against non-conference oppponents. Oklahoma leads the SEC in rebounding, averaging 46.9 boards. Raegan Beers paces the Sooners with 10.6 rebounds.

The Cowgirls are 10-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is 8-0 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Oklahoma makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Oklahoma State averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Oklahoma gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Beers is averaging 17.7 points and 10.6 rebounds for the Sooners. Aaliyah Chavez is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lena Girardi averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowgirls, scoring 13.0 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Haleigh Timmer is averaging 15.3 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sooners: 9-1, averaging 94.9 points, 45.9 rebounds, 19.9 assists, 12.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Cowgirls: 9-1, averaging 95.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 11.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

