No. 9 Oklahoma hosts Little Rock following Holman’s 20-point game

Little Rock Trojans (2-6) at Oklahoma Sooners (9-1)

Norman, Oklahoma; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock visits No. 9 Oklahoma after Jordan Holman scored 20 points in Little Rock’s 57-48 win over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Sooners have gone 6-0 at home. Oklahoma is third in the SEC with 20.1 assists per game led by Aaliyah Chavez averaging 4.3.

The Trojans are 0-3 on the road. Little Rock is fifth in the OVC allowing 62.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

Oklahoma averages 93.0 points, 30.9 more per game than the 62.1 Little Rock allows. Little Rock has shot at a 37.3% clip from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 31.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chavez is scoring 19.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Sooners. Raegan Beers is averaging 16.9 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 61.5%.

Holman is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Trojans. Brenna Burk is averaging 8.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.