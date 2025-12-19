No. 9 Michigan State squares off against Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State plays Oakland in Detroit, Michigan.

The Spartans are 8-1 in non-conference play. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 39.4 rebounds. Jaxon Kohler paces the Spartans with 10.1 boards.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Oakland has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Michigan State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland averages 21.4 more points per game (84.1) than Michigan State allows (62.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kohler is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14 points and 10.1 rebounds. Jeremy Fears Jr. is averaging 11.3 points and 9.4 assists over the past 10 games.

Nassim Mashhour is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 9.3 points. Brody Robinson is averaging 17.3 points and 5.8 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

