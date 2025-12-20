No. 9 Michigan State Spartans and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies meet in Detroit, Michigan

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (6-6, 2-0 Horizon League) vs. Michigan State Spartans (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Detroit; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -20.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State takes on Oakland in Detroit, Michigan.

The Spartans have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 62.7 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Golden Grizzlies have a 4-6 record in non-conference play. Oakland ranks eighth in the Horizon League with 30.6 rebounds per game led by Isaac Garrett averaging 6.9.

Michigan State is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.6% Oakland allows to opponents. Oakland scores 21.4 more points per game (84.1) than Michigan State gives up (62.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 14 points and 10.1 rebounds. Jeremy Fears Jr. is shooting 40.8% and averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

Nassim Mashhour is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Grizzlies, while averaging 9.3 points. Brody Robinson is shooting 46.8% and averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.