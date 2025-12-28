No. 9 Michigan State faces Cornell following Carr’s 22-point game

Cornell Big Red (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten) East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Cornell Big Red (6-5) at Michigan State Spartans (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State plays Cornell after Coen Carr scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 79-70 win over the Oakland Golden Grizzlies.

The Spartans are 6-1 on their home court. Michigan State averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.7 points per game.

The Big Red are 3-5 in road games. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League giving up 84.8 points while holding opponents to 47.8% shooting.

Michigan State’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Cornell gives up. Cornell averages 14.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.5 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Michigan State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Kohler is averaging 13.9 points and 10.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Kur Teng is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cooper Noard is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Big Red. Adam Tsang Hinton is averaging 12.5 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 78.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Big Red: 6-4, averaging 89.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

