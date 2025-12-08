No. 9 BYU Cougars and the Clemson Tigers meet in New York City, New York

Clemson Tigers (7-2) vs. BYU Cougars (7-1) New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is…

Clemson Tigers (7-2) vs. BYU Cougars (7-1)

New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -5.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson and No. 9 BYU meet at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

The Cougars are 7-1 in non-conference play. BYU is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have a 7-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 27.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Carter Welling averaging 4.3.

BYU averages 85.3 points, 18.6 more per game than the 66.7 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than BYU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Dybantsa is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 19.1 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 52.0%.

RJ Godfrey is shooting 67.2% and averaging 12.1 points for the Tigers. Welling is averaging 10.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.