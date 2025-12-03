No. 9 BYU Cougars and the Cal Baptist Lancers square off in Salt Lake City, Utah

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-1) vs. BYU Cougars (6-1) Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -20.5;…

Cal Baptist Lancers (7-1) vs. BYU Cougars (6-1)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -20.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist and No. 9 BYU square off in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The Cougars have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. BYU ranks eighth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Lancers are 7-1 in non-conference play. Cal Baptist ranks fourth in the WAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

BYU averages 84.4 points, 19.5 more per game than the 64.9 Cal Baptist allows. Cal Baptist averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. AJ Dybantsa is shooting 52.3% and averaging 19.0 points.

Dominique Daniels Jr. is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 18.9 points and four assists. Martel Williams is averaging 15.8 points and 5.5 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

