No. 8 TCU women extend school-record home winning streak to 30 with 84-56 win over Incarnate Word

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Donovyn Hunter scored 21 points, Marta Suarez had 16 points and 12 rebounds and No. 8 TCU extended its school-record home winning streak to 30 games with a 84-56 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night.

Olivia Miles had 15 points and six assists for the Horned Frogs, who never trailed while reaching 9-0 for their third season in a row since Mark Campbell became their coach. Maddie Scherr added eight points and eight assists.

Miles, the transfer from Notre Dame, has at least 15 points and five assists in all nine games for TCU. She is the first player from one of the Power Four conferences with that kind of season-opening streak, and is the only player nationally averaging at least 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds a game.

Jorja Elliott had 17 points and Morgan Borgstadt 16 for the Cardinals (1-5).

TCU’s last loss at Schollmaier Arena was 77-52 to West Virginia on Feb. 13, 2024. The Frogs matched No. 2 Texas (8-0) for the longest-active home court winning streak — the Longhorns are home Thursday night against No. 11 North Carolina.

The only tie against Incarnate Word was 2-2 before a go-ahead layup by Miles.

TCU had a 12-point lead in the first quarter, but back-to-back 3-pointers by Elliott and Raimi McCrary midway through the second quarter got Incarnate Word within 27-25. Miles immediately responded with a driving layup that started a half-ending 17-5 run.

Up next

Incarnate Word: Hosts St. Mary’s of Texas on Dec. 11.

TCU: Hosts UTEP on Saturday in the second of five consecutive home games through Christmas.

