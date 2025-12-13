No. 8 TCU faces Jacksonville after Scherr’s 21-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU…

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-1) at TCU Horned Frogs (10-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 TCU faces Jacksonville after Maddie Scherr scored 21 points in TCU’s 95-40 win over the UTEP Miners.

The Horned Frogs are 7-0 on their home court. TCU ranks ninth in college basketball with 20.7 assists per game. Olivia Miles leads the Horned Frogs averaging 7.4.

The Dolphins are 2-1 on the road. Jacksonville averages 16.8 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TCU scores 86.3 points, 19.5 more per game than the 66.8 Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville has shot at a 40.1% clip from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points higher than the 29.4% shooting opponents of TCU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marta Suarez averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Miles is shooting 50.4% and averaging 17.7 points.

Priscilla Williams is averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Dolphins. Tatum Brown is averaging 9.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

