No. 8 Oklahoma women score program-record 126 points in win over North Carolina Central

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Zya Vann had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Oklahoma set a record for points with a 126-54 win over North Carolina Central on Monday in it final nonconference game of the regular season.

Aaliyah Chavez had 20 points, Sahara Williams scored 16 and Raegan Beers had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (12-1), which won its 11th straight game and reached the 100-point mark for the sixth time during that streak.

Eight players reached double figures for Oklahoma, including Keziah Lofton, a freshman whose layup with 1:27 left gave the Sooners a 123-52 lead and broke the mark for points in a game set last season when the Sooners beat Western Carolina 122-56. Lofton finished with 15 points.

Oklahoma held North Carolina Central of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to 23% shooting and converted 29 turnovers into 36 points.

Aniya Finger scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (2-10), who made 15 of 64 shots and got out rebounded 60-35.

Chavez scored 15 points in the first half, and her 3-pointer as time expired gave the Sooners a 67-29 lead and drew cheers from the crowd celebrating the ‘6-7’ craze.

North Carolina Central: Hosts Averett on Dec. 30.

Oklahoma: Visits Texas A&M on Jan. 1.

