No. 8 Oklahoma eclipses program scoring record in 126-54 rout of NC Central

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Zya Vann had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Oklahoma set a record for points with a 126-54 win over North Carolina Central on Monday in it final nonconference game of the regular season.

Aaliyah Chavez had 20 points, Sahara Williams scored 16 and Raegan Beers had 15 points and 10 rebounds for Oklahoma (12-1), which won its 11th straight game and reached the 100-point mark for the sixth time during that streak.

Eight players reached double figures for Oklahoma, including Keziah Lofton, a freshman whose layup with 1:27 left gave the Sooners a 123-52 lead and broke the mark for points in a game set last season when the Sooners beat Western Carolina 122-56. Lofton finished with 15 points.

Oklahoma held North Carolina Central of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference to 23% shooting and converted 29 turnovers into 36 points.

Aniya Finger scored 17 points to lead the Eagles (2-10), who made 15 of 64 shots and got out rebounded 60-35.

Chavez scored 15 points in the first half, and her 3-pointer as time expired gave the Sooners a 67-29 lead and drew cheers from the crowd celebrating the ‘6-7’ craze.

NO. 24 MICHIGAN STATE 66, NO. 15 MISSISSIPPI 49

CHEROKEE, N.C. (AP) — Rashunda Jones scored eight of her 13 points in a decisive third quarter, Grace VanSlooten finished with a double-double, and Michigan State beat Mississippiin the Cherokee Invitational title game.

Michigan State led 26-20 at the break and scored the first four points of the third quarter. Ole Miss cut the deficit to 30-25, but the Spartans closed on a 17-7 run for a 49-32 advantage heading into the final quarter. Jones hit a pair of 3s and Kennedy Blair scored all of her seven points in the third quarter for the Spartans, who shot 69% (9 of 13) in the period.

VanSlooten finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Isaline Alexander added 12 points for Michigan State (11-1).

Cotie McMahon scored 13 points to lead led Ole Miss (12-2), which shot 33% (17 of 51) overall and missed 15 of its 17 shots from long range.

Michigan State routed Indiana State 115-66 and Ole Miss beat Old Dominion 86-57 in Sunday’s tournament games.

NO. 19 OHIO STATE 95, WESTERN MICHIGAN 47

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Elsa Lemmila scored 15 points off the bench to lead five in double-figure scoring, and Ohio State beat Western Michigan.

Ohio State is 11-1 and 8-0 at home heading into its Sunday matchup hosting fourth-ranked UCLA.

Jaloni Cambridge and Kylee Kitts added 14 points apiece for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray chipped in with 13 points and Kennedy Cambridge scored 10. All five starters and Lemmila sat out the fourth quarter.

Kitts also grabbed nine rebounds and Kennedy Cambridge had four steals. Eight Buckeyes had at least one steal as they finished with 14 to extend their streak of 10 or more steals to seven consecutive games.

Alli Carlson scored 15 points to lead Western Michigan (3-7).

NO. 23 TENNESSEE 89, SOUTHERN INDIANA 44

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nya Robertson hit six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, freshman Mia Pauldo added 19 points, which included a season-high five 3s, and Tennessee beat Southern Indiana in the first meeting between the programs.

Alyssa Latham scored 10 points for Tennessee (8-3).

Ali Saunders led Southern Indiana (8-3) with 14 points and Chloe Gannon scored 11.

Robertson hit a 3-pointer that made it 6-3 just more than a minute in and the Lady Vols — despite committing four turnovers and missing their next nine field-goal attempts — never again trailed. Janiah Barker, Zee Spearman and Pauldo each hit a 3-pointer in an 11-0 run that pushed the lead to 28-17 with a minute left in the first quarter. Pauldo hit her fourth and final 3 of the first half with 3:06 left in the second quarter that pushed the lead into double figures for good.

Robertson hit a 3-pointer to open the third quarter and then made three more in a 47-second span as the Lady Vols opened the second half with a 16-2 run.

The Lady Vols made a season-high 18 3-pointers and their bench outscored Southern Indiana’s 47-7.

NO. 25 PRINCETON 87, TEMPLE 77

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Madison St. Rose had 22 points, Skye Belker scored 19 and Princeton dispatched Temple for the Tigers’ 10th straight victory.

St. Rose made 8 of 17 shots with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (12-1), who improve to 5-0 at home. Belker made 7 of 12 shots, including 3 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Toby Nweke hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 off the bench for Princeton. Ashley Chea scored 10.

Kaylah Turner scored a career-high 36 with a career-best eight 3-pointers to lead the Owls (6-6), who fall to 0-4 on the road. The junior guard hit 13 of 21 shots — missing four from distance. Turner’s previous high came two games earlier when she scored 29 in an 88-63 victory over VCU.

Jaleesa Molina added 12 points for Temple, and Saniyah Craig totaled eight points, 12 rebounds and five assists.

