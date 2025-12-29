No. 8 Houston hosts Middle Tennessee following Sharp’s 22-point game

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Houston Cougars (11-1) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-4, 1-0 CUSA) at Houston Cougars (11-1)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -27.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Houston faces Middle Tennessee after Emanuel Sharp scored 22 points in Houston’s 94-85 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Cougars are 6-0 on their home court. Houston averages 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 19.5 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 1-1 on the road. Middle Tennessee ranks seventh in the CUSA with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Torey Alston averaging 5.3.

Houston averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Middle Tennessee allows. Middle Tennessee averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is averaging 17.6 points for the Cougars. Kingston Flemings is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Alston is averaging 12.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Blue Raiders. Jahvin Carter is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 81.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.