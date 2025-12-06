No. 8 Houston Cougars square off against the Florida State Seminoles

Florida State Seminoles (5-3) vs. Houston Cougars (7-1) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is…

Florida State Seminoles (5-3) vs. Houston Cougars (7-1)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -17.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State and No. 8 Houston square off in Houston, Texas.

The Cougars are 7-1 in non-conference play. Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Seminoles are 5-3 in non-conference play. Florida State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Houston is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.9% Florida State allows to opponents. Florida State scores 27.3 more points per game (86.4) than Houston gives up (59.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Milos Uzan is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Robert McCray is averaging 13.9 points, seven assists and 1.9 steals for the Seminoles. Lajae Jones is averaging 12.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

