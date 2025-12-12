No. 8 Gonzaga Bulldogs and the No. 25 UCLA Bruins play in Seattle, Washington

UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1) Seattle; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UCLA…

UCLA Bruins (7-2, 2-0 Big Ten) vs. Gonzaga Bulldogs (9-1)

Seattle; Saturday, 11:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 UCLA and No. 8 Gonzaga square off in Seattle, Washington.

The Bulldogs have a 9-1 record in non-conference games. Gonzaga leads the WCC with 28.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 6.2.

The Bruins are 5-2 in non-conference play. UCLA scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game UCLA allows. UCLA averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Gonzaga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Braden Huff is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Steele Venters is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

