No. 7 Houston hosts Ruffin and Jackson State

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Houston Cougars (8-1) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits No. 7…

Jackson State Tigers (1-7) at Houston Cougars (8-1)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits No. 7 Houston after Daeshun Ruffin scored 28 points in Jackson State’s 88-73 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Cougars have gone 4-0 in home games. Houston ranks fifth in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Joseph Tugler averaging 2.4.

The Tigers are 1-6 on the road. Jackson State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Houston is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emanuel Sharp is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Kingston Flemings is averaging 15.9 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 60.9%.

Ruffin is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Jayme Mitchell is averaging 13.5 points and 4.1 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.