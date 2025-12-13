No. 7 Houston gets balanced offense in 99-57 win over New Orleans

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr., Chase McCarty and Mercy Miller each scored 15 points, and No. 7…

HOUSTON (AP) — Kingston Flemings, Chris Cenac Jr., Chase McCarty and Mercy Miller each scored 15 points, and No. 7 Houston won its fourth straight, 99-57 over New Orleans on Saturday.

Flemings and Cenac, both freshmen, combined to shoot 11 of 19 from the field for Houston (10-1), which won its tenth straight at home and has won 22 straight nonconference home games. The Cougars had 10 of 11 players score, and nine finished with at least six points.

The Cougars shot 54%, including 11 of 23 on 3-pointers, and were 24 of 31 from the free-throw line. Houston forced 21 turnovers and converted them into 29 points while committing six turnovers. The Cougars also had 23 assists on 32 field goals, led by Milos Uzan, who matched a career high with 10 assists.

MJ Thomas had 17 points and eight rebounds to lead New Orleans (3-8). The Privateers shot 38% from the field and went 19 of 23 from the free-throw line.

The Cougars went on an early 21-2 run and took a 27-6 lead on a 3-pointer by Isiah Harwell midway through the first half. Flemings scored six points during the burst.

New Orleans: At Texas-Rio Grande Valley on Dec. 29.

Houston: Faces No. 17 Arkansas next Saturday in Newark, New Jersey.

