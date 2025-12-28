No. 7 Gonzaga visits Clark and Pepperdine

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1) at Pepperdine Waves (5-8) Malibu, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-1) at Pepperdine Waves (5-8)

Malibu, California; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -28.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts No. 7 Gonzaga after Aaron Clark scored 25 points in Pepperdine’s 84-62 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Waves are 4-4 on their home court. Pepperdine has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in road games. Gonzaga has a 10-1 record against opponents over .500.

Pepperdine makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.4 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Gonzaga scores 18.5 more points per game (92.3) than Pepperdine allows (73.8).

The Waves and Bulldogs square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Styles Phipps is averaging 12.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Waves. Javon Cooley is averaging 14.3 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Steele Venters is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.2 points. Braden Huff is averaging 20.7 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 92.9 points, 36.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 52.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.