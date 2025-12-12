No. 6 Purdue takes on Marquette in non-conference action

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue and Marquette square off in non-conference action.

The Boilermakers have gone 5-1 in home games. Purdue ranks fifth in college basketball with 20.4 assists per game. Braden Smith leads the Boilermakers averaging 9.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 on the road. Marquette has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Purdue averages 85.2 points, 8.8 more per game than the 76.4 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 13.0 more points per game (80.9) than Purdue gives up (67.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Boilermakers, while averaging 14 points. Smith is shooting 41.3% and averaging 13.3 points.

Chase Ross is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 12.2 points and 2.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

