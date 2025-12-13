No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers to host the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Marquette Golden Eagles (5-5) at Purdue Boilermakers (9-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -18.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette heads to No. 6 Purdue for a Division 1 Division matchup Saturday.

The Boilermakers are 5-1 in home games. Purdue ranks second in the Big Ten with 20.4 assists per game led by Braden Smith averaging 9.0.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 on the road. Marquette is fourth in the Big East with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Ben Gold averaging 7.2.

Purdue makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Marquette has shot at a 42.5% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 44.9% and averaging 14.0 points for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 13.3 points.

Chase Ross is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Nigel James Jr. is averaging 12.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

