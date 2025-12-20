No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers face the No. 21 Auburn Tigers

Auburn Tigers (8-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -8.5;…

Auburn Tigers (8-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -8.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue plays No. 21 Auburn at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Boilermakers have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Purdue is 8-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 8-3 in non-conference play. Auburn averages 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Purdue makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (43.8%). Auburn averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Purdue gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is shooting 45.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 20.9 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.