No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 21 Auburn Tigers play in Indianapolis, Indiana

Auburn Tigers (8-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten) Indianapolis; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue…

Auburn Tigers (8-3) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (10-1, 2-0 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Purdue plays No. 21 Auburn in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Boilermakers have an 8-1 record in non-conference play. Purdue ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Kaufman-Renn averaging 6.1.

The Tigers are 8-3 in non-conference play. Auburn averages 86.5 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Purdue averages 84.6 points, 7.8 more per game than the 76.8 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Purdue allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fletcher Loyer is averaging 14.1 points for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Keyshawn Hall is shooting 47.4% and averaging 20.9 points for the Tigers. Tahaad Pettiford is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 84.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.