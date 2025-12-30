No. 6 Michigan women outlast Oregon 92-87 in double overtime

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Syla Swords had 18 points and seven rebounds as No. 6 Michigan outlasted Oregon 92-87 in…

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Syla Swords had 18 points and seven rebounds as No. 6 Michigan outlasted Oregon 92-87 in double overtime Monday night.

Olivia Olson and Ashley Sofilkanich each scored 16 for the Wolverines (11-1, 2-0 Big Ten), while Te’Yala Delfosse added 14 points and nine rebounds. Michigan made only 16 of 38 free throws and committed 26 turnovers but outrebounded the Ducks 60-34.

Katie Fiso had 24 points and seven rebounds to pace the Ducks (12-3, 0-2), whose other conference loss came against fourth-ranked UCLA. Mia Jacobs added 16 points and Ari Long scored 14 for Oregon, which committed 23 turnovers.

Swords opened the second overtime with a 3-pointer before Sofilkanich added a free throw. Macy Brown got a steal and layup to put the Wolverines ahead 82-76 with 3:06 left.

Fiso converted a three-point play for the Ducks, but Olson hit two free throws and Delfosse added a bucket for Michigan.

After trailing by 18 in the first half, Oregon tied it at 69 with 1:23 left in regulation when Ehis Etute drove the length of the court for a layup.

Oregon led 76-73 in the final minute of the first overtime before Sofilkanich made a free throw and Olson hit a tying layup with 5.4 seconds remaining.

Michigan opened a 44-28 halftime lead when Brown beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer. The Wolverines shot 61.3% from the field during the first half, including 6 for 9 on 3s.

Oregon began the second half on an 11-2 run, with Fiso scoring nine of those points.

Up next

Michigan stays out west to visit Washington on Thursday.

Oregon hosts Northwestern on Thursday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.