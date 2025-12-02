No. 6 Michigan puts home win streak on the line against Central Michigan

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-2) at Michigan Wolverines (6-1) Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan…

Central Michigan Chippewas (5-2) at Michigan Wolverines (6-1)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Michigan will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Wolverines play Central Michigan.

The Wolverines are 3-0 on their home court. Michigan is fifth in college basketball with 92.7 points and is shooting 50.5% from the field.

The Chippewas have gone 2-2 away from home. Central Michigan ranks sixth in the MAC allowing 63.9 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

Michigan makes 50.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than Central Michigan has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). Central Michigan has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points greater than the 32.3% shooting opponents of Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Syla Swords averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Olivia Olson is shooting 46.6% and averaging 16.7 points.

Madi Morson is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 13.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.