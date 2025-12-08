No. 5 UConn Huskies play the No. 15 Florida Gators

Florida Gators (5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (8-1) New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is…

Florida Gators (5-3) vs. UConn Huskies (8-1)

New York; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 UConn takes on No. 15 Florida in New York City, New York.

The Huskies are 8-1 in non-conference play. UConn leads the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.4 points while holding opponents to 37.4% shooting.

The Gators have a 5-3 record in non-conference play. Florida averages 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 11.5 points per game.

UConn averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Florida allows. Florida scores 23.0 more points per game (83.4) than UConn gives up (60.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Solomon Ball is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Huskies. Alex Karaban is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers.

Thomas Haugh is averaging 18.6 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Gators. Alex Condon is averaging 15.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

