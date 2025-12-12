No. 5 LSU Tigers and the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters play in New Orleans, Louisiana

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-3) vs. LSU Tigers (10-0) New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (5-3) vs. LSU Tigers (10-0)

New Orleans; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech and No. 5 LSU square off in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Tigers are 10-0 in non-conference play. LSU leads the SEC with 21.0 assists per game led by Mikaylah Williams averaging 3.4.

The Lady Techsters have a 5-3 record in non-conference games. Louisiana Tech leads the CUSA with 16.1 assists. Joy Madison-Key leads the Lady Techsters with 3.8.

LSU makes 56.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than Louisiana Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Louisiana Tech averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than LSU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: MiLaysia Fulwiley is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 16.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 52.2%.

Jordan Marshall is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 10.0 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Paris Bradley is averaging 13.5 points and 4.4 rebounds.

